10 killed in Ukraine airstrike

Dmitry Zhivitsky, head of the military administration in Ukraine’s Sumi region, said in a video message on Facebook that Russia had launched an air strike on the northeastern city at 11pm local time. He said more than 10 people, including children, were killed in the attack.

“Children are being killed,” Zhivitsky wrote in a Facebook post sharing the video. We will never forgive him for that. ‘

However, the BBC says it has not been able to independently verify Zhivitsky’s claim.