12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than two weeks. 15 days today. In the meantime, Russia has demolished one Ukrainian city after another. Ukraine is facing the attack. The Ukrainian military has claimed that 12,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far. In addition, tanks and artillery were destroyed, warplanes and helicopters were destroyed in Russia. In all, Russia has not been able to occupy Ukraine even after 14 days of war. On the contrary, Putin’s army played a major role.

The Kiev Independent reported this news quoting the country’s army on Thursday.

Temperatures in Ukraine could drop significantly in the coming days. At that point, the troops in the 40-mile-long Russian military tank heading for the country’s capital, Kiev, could freeze to death. A senior defense expert has expressed such fears. Glenn Grant, a defense expert at the Baltic Security Foundation. He told Newsweek that if the engine did not run, the tanks in the military fleet would turn into large refrigerators for Russian forces. Glenn Grant added that Russian troops could get out of the tanks to avoid freezing to death. They can start walking. Kevin Price, a former British army officer, has expressed similar concerns. According to him, if the temperature drops, the Russian tanks will turn into 40 ton freezers.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are preparing for a full-scale offensive in Kiev. Russian forces are gathering the necessary equipment to attack Kiev.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Today marks the 15th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place today in the Turkish city of Antalya with the aim of ending the war.