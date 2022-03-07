13 crore VAT evasion case against Famous Group

The VAT Intelligence Directorate of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has filed a case against two companies of the famous group for evading VAT of Tk 13.34 crore.

Famous Printing & Packaging is located in Tongi and Famous Iberchem Flavors & Fragrances is located in Gazipur Sadar. The corporate offices of the two companies are in Gulshan. The company manufactures and supplies chemicals (flavors) used in two food products and packaging products of different brands of packaging.

According to the Financial Intelligence Agency, Mohammad Sajedul Haque, the deputy director of the department, and Munawar Mursalin raided the corporate offices of the two companies on November 23 after receiving secret information about VAT evasion.

At the beginning of the operation, the officials requested to show the VAT related and commercial documents of the organization. He then searched various locations of the company and verified the computer information of the company. He Recovered more commercial documents related to the sale of services.

The famous Iberchem Flavors and Fragrances Limited hid sales data from January 2020 to November 2021 to the tune of Tk 26.89 crore. The VAT evasion is about 3 crore 49 lakh.

In the investigation, the VAT detective team has revealed the information of unpaid VAT of Tk 10 crore 46 lakh. Evasion of revenue of Tk 13 crore 34 lakh including interest of Tk 2 crore 8 lakh.