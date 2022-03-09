World

13th day of occupation: Russia declares temporary ceasefire in five cities

It has entered the 13th day of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, which the world has turned its eyes to. Russian forces are located just 5 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

The 3rd round of negotiation talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which did not yield positive results in the first two meetings, was held in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha region of Belarus. Again, no positive outcome emerged from the negotiation.

