14th day of occupation: Russia continues its attacks with unprecedented sanctions

It has entered the 14th day of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, which the world has turned its eyes to.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a statement yesterday, stated that Russia has killed more than 50 children so far and called on the world to “accept that Russia is a terrorist state” .

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized that they have imposed the heaviest package of sanctions on Russia in history. “We are banning the US from importing oil and natural gas from Russia ,” Biden said.