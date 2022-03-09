15th day of occupation: Eyes on Russia-Ukraine-Turkey summit to be held in Antalya

It has entered the 15th day of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, which the world has turned its eyes to.

Although the attacks increase in intensity with each passing day, Turkey continues its attempts to mediate between the two countries.

In this context; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba will come together at the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey trilateral foreign ministers meeting to be held in Antalya today.

Here are the minute-by-minute developments in the region in the Russia-Ukraine war…

00.10: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, referring to the meeting to be held with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, whom he will meet in Antalya tomorrow, said, “We will sit at the table with our hands strong.”

00.01: President of Ukraine Zelenskiy argued that Russian President Putin wants to break up Europe just like Ukraine. “I am sure that Moldova , Georgia, the Baltic States and even Poland are also threatened. As long as Russia has the ability to attack another state, the whole continent is in danger,” Zelenskiy said.