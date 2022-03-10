15th day of occupation: No peace came from the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey summit in Antalya

It has entered the 15th day of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, which the world has turned its eyes to.

Although the attacks increase in intensity with each passing day, Turkey continues its attempts to mediate between the two countries.

In this context; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba came together at the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey trilateral foreign ministers meeting to be held in Antalya today.

Here are the minute-by-minute developments in the region in the Russia-Ukraine war.