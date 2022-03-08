2 million people leave Ukraine: UN

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine due to the Russian attack. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the BBC.

People have been fleeing Ukraine in droves since the attack began. The United Nations says Europe has never seen such a large influx of refugees in the short time since World War II.

Earlier, Grandi had said that those who had left Ukraine in the first phase after the Russian invasion had “some assets”. Many have left Ukraine by car, and many of them have had contact with people in other European countries. As a result, they are able to visit their family, friends, and acquaintances. He warns, however, that if the conflict continues for a long time, those with less resources will be forced to leave Ukraine.

Grandi told the AFP news agency that the situation in Europe would be complicated by the influx of refugees. He said all Europeans needed to show more solidarity with the Ukrainians to deal with the situation.

Grandi compared the situation to the wars in Bosnia and Kosovo. He said that during the war, the people of these two countries and regions had left those areas en masse. 20 to 30 lakh people left the area. But these people left the area in about 6 years.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine says Russian rocket attacks continue in various cities across the country. And the capital Kiev can attack with all its might.