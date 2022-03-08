2,000-4,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine: United States

The United States has said that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the military operation in Ukraine. Scott Barrier, the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, made the remarks at a congressional hearing in the country.

Scott Berrier said their (Russia’s) plan was bad. This number of casualties is based on intelligence and open source reporting. News BBC Online.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has claimed that a senior Russian military commander was killed in a clash between two sides in eastern Kharkiv, Ukraine.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.