World

2,000-4,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine: United States

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The United States has said that between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the military operation in Ukraine. Scott Barrier, the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, made the remarks at a congressional hearing in the country.

Scott Berrier said their (Russia’s) plan was bad. This number of casualties is based on intelligence and open source reporting. News BBC Online.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has claimed that a senior Russian military commander was killed in a clash between two sides in eastern Kharkiv, Ukraine.

It is to be noted that Tuesday is the 13th day of Russia’s operation in Ukraine. Earlier, on February 24, Russian troops launched a military operation in Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. As part of the operation, Ukraine is being attacked by land, air and sea. The Ukrainian army has also been trying to resist since the operation began. There is a bloody conflict between the two sides.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

28 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

1 hour ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button