22 killed in Russian airstrikes in Sumi
Dmitry Zhivitsky, the Sumerian regional governor, said Russia had bombed a residential area northeast of the city on Tuesday night. He described the attack as “mass killing”.
Russia’s governor told the BBC that Russia had carried out three bombings last night.
“It was a terrible night,” said Dmitry Zhivitsky.
According to city authorities, nine people were killed in a single house attack by Russian planes. Six houses were completely destroyed. In addition, about 20 houses were partially damaged.
Sumi is one of the cities in Ukraine where a ceasefire was declared yesterday. Authorities say 5,000 residents have already been evacuated from the city.
Moscow has declared a ceasefire from 10 a.m. local time today to evacuate residents of five Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Sumi.