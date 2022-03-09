22 killed in Russian airstrikes in Sumi

A Russian airstrike in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumi has killed at least 22 people, including three children. The information was reported live on BBC Online on Wednesday, citing claims by Sumi city authorities.

Dmitry Zhivitsky, the Sumerian regional governor, said Russia had bombed a residential area northeast of the city on Tuesday night. He described the attack as “mass killing”.

Russia’s governor told the BBC that Russia had carried out three bombings last night.

“It was a terrible night,” said Dmitry Zhivitsky.

According to city authorities, nine people were killed in a single house attack by Russian planes. Six houses were completely destroyed. In addition, about 20 houses were partially damaged.