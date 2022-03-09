World

22 killed in Russian airstrikes in Sumi

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 4 hours ago
3 1 minute read

A Russian airstrike in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumi has killed at least 22 people, including three children. The information was reported live on BBC Online on Wednesday, citing claims by Sumi city authorities.

Dmitry Zhivitsky, the Sumerian regional governor, said Russia had bombed a residential area northeast of the city on Tuesday night. He described the attack as “mass killing”.

Russia’s governor told the BBC that Russia had carried out three bombings last night.

“It was a terrible night,” said Dmitry Zhivitsky.

According to city authorities, nine people were killed in a single house attack by Russian planes. Six houses were completely destroyed. In addition, about 20 houses were partially damaged.

Sumi is one of the cities in Ukraine where a ceasefire was declared yesterday. Authorities say 5,000 residents have already been evacuated from the city.

Moscow has declared a ceasefire from 10 a.m. local time today to evacuate residents of five Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev and Sumi.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 4 hours ago
3 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

28 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

1 hour ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button