25 years of fighting with vampires

Buffy Summers, a schoolboy from Sunnydale. Goes to school. He had a great time playing with his friends and chatting. The days were going well. Suddenly one day a watcher met him. Oyacara Who? A murderer to save the city from the vampire (Vampire Slayer), each generation is born. He finds a suitable build their work to kill the vampire. Oyacara the responsibility to save the city from the hands of his generation bhyampayaradera baphira terrible.

Suddenly the pressure of state responsibility came on the head of the merry young lady. But luck has pulled him this way. Buffy’s vampire-monster killing mission begins. The companions are some of his friends, who are known as ‘The Scooby Gang’.

In 1992, Josh Whedon wrote a manuscript of a film about vampires called ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. This time he started making a series with the same name with the inspiration from that film. The series began airing on Warner Bros. Network on this day in 1997. It lasted till May 20, 2003. The series runs for a total of seven seasons. The last two seasons were broadcast on UPN.

The series has been gaining popularity since its launch. The series was also acclaimed by critics. At that time 40 to 60 lakh viewers used to watch this series. The series has been nominated and awarded in various award shows. Nominated in various categories and received awards in various award shows including Emmy, Golden Globe, Hugo, Television Critics Association, American Film Institute, Golden Satellite.