26 Bangladeshi sailors en route from Romania

The stranded 26 Bangladeshi sailors have left the Romanian capital Bucharest for the country. They will return to the country on Wednesday. Bangladesh’s ambassador to Romania Dawood Ali said at around 12pm that the boarding and immigration of 26 people had been completed.

These 26 sailors were working for the prosperity of Bengal. The bomber struck shortly after noon in the Ukrainian port of Alvia. Hadisur Rahman, the ship’s third engineer, died at the same time. Although 26 sailors were supposed to return to the country today, it will take a few more days to bring back the dead sailors.

Asked when Hadisur Rahman’s body would return to the country, he said there was some process left for his body to return to the country. It is not possible to bring them together. His body will be brought back to the country soon after completing the process.