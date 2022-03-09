28 sailors of Bengal’s prosperity returned to the country

The ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation left the port of Iragli, Turkey on February 21 for the port of Alvia, Ukraine to load the goods.

Two days later, Alvia anchored in the harbor.

The ship was intercepted when Russia attacked Ukraine early Thursday morning.

He was attacked a week later.

After the attack on Wednesday, the MV Bangla Samrudhi ship caught fire.

At first the sailors tried to put out the fire.

A tugboat arrives from the port of Olivia to help put out the fire.

The sailors tried to control the fire.

The ship’s bridge was destroyed in the attack.

The frozen body of sailor Hadisur Rahman was lying in the rubble.