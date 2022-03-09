World

28 sailors of Bengal’s prosperity returned to the country

26 sailors have returned to Bangladesh from Ukraine. The 26 sailors of ‘MV Bangla Samrudhi’, which was damaged in the rocket attack on the port of Alvia, Ukraine, returned home at 12 noon on Wednesday. The flight carrying them landed at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport.

The sailors left for Bangladesh on a foreign flight on Tuesday night. At around 11 a.m. on Sunday, they crossed the border into Ukraine and reached Romania via Moldova. Besides, the process of returning the body of Hadisur Rahman, the third engineer of the ship kept in Ukraine, has also started.

Last Wednesday at 9:20 pm Bangladesh time, the ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation MV Bangla, which was anchored near Alvia Port Jetty, was attacked by Samrudhi missile. A third engineer, Hadisur Rahman, was killed by gunfire on the ship. Within 24 hours of the attack, sailors were taken to a bunker outside the port in a tugboat last Thursday with the help of Bangladeshis living in Ukraine. From there it was taken to Romania. 26 sailors returned to Dhaka from Romania.

The ship of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation left the port of Iragli, Turkey on February 21 for the port of Alvia, Ukraine to load the goods. Two days later, Alvia anchored in the harbor. The ship was intercepted when Russia attacked Ukraine early Thursday morning. He was attacked a week later. After the attack on Wednesday, the MV Bangla Samrudhi ship caught fire. At first the sailors tried to put out the fire. A tugboat arrives from the port of Olivia to help put out the fire. The sailors tried to control the fire. The ship’s bridge was destroyed in the attack. The frozen body of sailor Hadisur Rahman was lying in the rubble.
