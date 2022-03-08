400 civilians killed in Afghanistan in 6 months: UN

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year. About 400 civilians have been killed in the country since then. More than 80 percent of them were killed in attacks by the Iraqi terrorist organization ISIL. A recent report by the United Nations has given this information. Khabar Al Jazeera

This is the first major human rights report on Afghanistan since the US-backed government seized power. The release of the UN report has raised concerns in the West about the rights of women, journalists and others in the country.

At the same time, more than 50 people have been killed as suspects. The report further states that before the killing, several people were tortured and beheaded and left on the side of the road.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet presented the report at a meeting with the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday. At the time, he said, the human rights situation in Afghanistan was a matter of deep concern.

At the end of 2014, the terrorist organization ISKP first appeared in eastern Afghanistan. Their activities are thought to have spread to Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country. The group has been blamed for a number of recent attacks, including one at Kabul airport last August.

In the same speech, Bachelet said that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has curtailed the rights and freedoms of women. She called on the Taliban government to ensure the “full participation” of women in public life.