474 killed in Ukraine, including 29 children: UN

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. The United Nations says 474 civilians, including 29 children, have been killed since the operation began.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement on Tuesday. At least 61 people have been injured in the Russian attack so far, according to US media reports CNN. According to the agency, 1,335 people have been killed so far.

However, CNN also reports that the number of casualties is higher than the UN estimates. The reason for this is that there are many areas in Ukraine that are under the control of the government. Not all accounts of these areas have been found yet.

An example of this is given in the UN statement. Hundreds of people were reported injured in the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol and Ezium, it said. However, the information related to this has not been confirmed yet. In addition, the UN estimates do not include the number of casualties in these cities.