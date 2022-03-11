5 home makeup party makeup

Do you like to do perfect makeup before going to a party, wedding or any other occasion? As much as we do makeup with care, so much reluctance to put makeup! Prolonged use of makeup is not good for the skin at all.

If you go to sleep without removing makeup, acne and rashes are inevitable on the skin. At the same time, the possibility of reading balirekha remains. But what if the makeup remover runs out? No worries! Make-up remover with homemade ingredients. The method remains.

1) Take two spoons of coconut oil in a pot and take one spoon in it. This time mix the mixture very well. Easily remove makeup with this mixture.

2) No worries if you have olive oil on hand. Apply olive oil on cotton and rub it on the face. All the makeup will come up. Then it is better to take steam of hot water. The skin will be good.

3) Mix two tablespoons of hohoba oil and rose water well. This time remove all makeup by soaking cotton in the mixture. Hohoba oil cleanses the face and removes all makeup, while rose water keeps the skin fresh and soft.

4) Mix one teaspoon of petroleum jelly with one teaspoon of aloe vera gel very well. Use this mixture to make makeup. Aloe vera gel will protect the skin from any kind of inflammation. The skin will shine.

5) Raw milk is a very good cleanser. Milk contains vitamins, calcium, fats, proteins, which are also very good for the skin. You can clean the makeup by soaking cotton in raw milk.