5 million Ukrainians can leave the country, EU fears

European Union fears 5 million Ukrainians could leave Russia if Russia continues military offensive in Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has warned that 5 million Ukrainians could leave the country if Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine.

People in various Ukrainian cities have been crossing the border in search of safe haven since the Russian military invaded. A large part of them are taking refuge in the five neighboring countries of the European Union. Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainians leaving the country has exceeded 1.6 million. The European Union expects this number to reach 50 million in the coming days.

“We must be prepared to accept 5 million refugees,” said Joseph Barrell, the alliance’s top diplomat. We need to use all the resources of the EU to help the refugee countries … we need more schools, more shelters and more. “

Poland, meanwhile, said on Monday that more than a million refugees from Ukraine had crossed the border since February 24. Only 42,000 came on Monday morning.

