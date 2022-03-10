World

6,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine: United States

The United States has claimed that 5,000 to 6,000 Russian troops were killed in the Ukraine operation. U.S. officials made the announcement in an interview with CBS News.

U.S. officials say 15,000 to 16,000 Russian troops have been wounded in the Ukraine operation. 

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the death toll in Russia had risen sharply. He claims that the army’s mortality rate is similar to that of World War II. 

However, Ukrainian authorities claim that 12,000 Russian troops have been killed so far in the operation. Russia says more than 500 troops have been killed in Ukraine so far.

However, due to the war situation, the BBC could not independently verify the veracity of any party’s claim.

