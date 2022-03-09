World

9 citizens rescued from Ukraine, Hasina thanked Modi

India rescues nine Bangladeshi nationals from war-torn Ukraine Citizens were rescued through the country’s ‘Operation Ganga’. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. India’s news agency ANI quoted official sources as saying in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago, citizens of Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia, besides Bangladesh, have been evacuated to their homeland through Operation Ganga.

