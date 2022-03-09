9 years, 4 Champions League finals and goes to the rival

In the last two matches for Real Madrid in a Champions League final , both ending with a merengue victory, against Jürgen Klopp ‘s Liverpool (3-1) and Massimiliano Allegri ‘s Juventus of Turin ( 4-1), Isco was the starter. Alarcón , who also had a notable presence in the two previous continental titles, in 2016 and 2014 against Atlético de Madrid , but the time of the man from Malaga at Real Madrid has ended, like his contract, one step away from expiring, and from Seville , Madrid’s closest rival for LaLiga, Monchi and Julen LopeteguiThey already show that it is an option.