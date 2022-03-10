a 12-year-old girl beaten, tied up and forced into prostitution in a cellar

The four respondents, all minors, must be brought in the afternoon for their presentation before a juvenile judge.

The facts are unbearably violent. All the more unbearable as they were committed by minors. Four teenagers were taken into police custody on Tuesday March 8 following the attack on a 12-year-old girl whom they allegedly, among other things and to varying degrees of involvement, forced into prostitution in a cellar . Information revealed in substance by ObjectifGard and confirmed this Thursday at Le Figaro by the Nîmes prosecutor’s office .

It all starts on Tuesday afternoon, on the terrace of a restaurant in Nîmes, in the Pissevin district, in the south-west of the city. Municipal police then intervene to put an end to a physical and verbal altercation between two 14-year-old girls. By separating them, they notice the presence of a third young girl, prostrate in a corner and probably injured. His face is swollen and his body shows many traces of blows.

The national police are called in as reinforcements and proceed to the arrest of the two teenagers. The 12-year-old victim was taken to hospital. She suffers from injuries to the head, face in particular, but also to the foot and other parts of the body. Several cut marks are also noted. “She was given an ITT of more than 8 days” , we say to the prosecution.