News

a 12-year-old girl beaten, tied up and forced into prostitution in a cellar

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
1 1 minute read

The four respondents, all minors, must be brought in the afternoon for their presentation before a juvenile judge.

The facts are unbearably violent. All the more unbearable as they were committed by minors. Four teenagers were taken into police custody on Tuesday March 8 following the attack on a 12-year-old girl whom they allegedly, among other things and to varying degrees of involvement, forced into prostitution in a cellar . Information revealed in substance by ObjectifGard and confirmed this Thursday at Le Figaro by the Nîmes prosecutor’s office .

It all starts on Tuesday afternoon, on the terrace of a restaurant in Nîmes, in the Pissevin district, in the south-west of the city. Municipal police then intervene to put an end to a physical and verbal altercation between two 14-year-old girls. By separating them, they notice the presence of a third young girl, prostrate in a corner and probably injured. His face is swollen and his body shows many traces of blows.

The national police are called in as reinforcements and proceed to the arrest of the two teenagers. The 12-year-old victim was taken to hospital. She suffers from injuries to the head, face in particular, but also to the foot and other parts of the body. Several cut marks are also noted. “She was given an ITT of more than 8 days” , we say to the prosecution.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 10 hours ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

4 hours ago
Photo of Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

4 hours ago
Photo of Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4 hours ago
Photo of Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

Ukraine war: No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks

4 hours ago
Back to top button