A 500 kg bomb has exploded in Ukraine, killing at least 21 people

A large Russian bomb weighing 500 kg has hit the Ukrainian city of Sumi. It killed 21 people, including two children.

Video of the scene showed the aftermath of the attack. Blood stains on the stones and bodies are being removed from the rubble.

As seen in the video, the frozen body of the man is lying. Rescuers are rushing to the rescue. Ukrainian authorities say the pilot of a Russian plane committed another crime against humanity last night. They detonated a bomb weighing 500 kg in a residential building.

Dmitry Gvitsky, head of the Sumi regional military administration, said they were killing children. No man is spared from their barbarism. They will never be forgiven.

Meanwhile, millions of people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the war began. The UN refugee agency says 2 million people have fled Ukraine so far. The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grande, told the BBC on Tuesday (March 6th).

Earlier, he said the ongoing Kiev-Moscow war had seen the largest and most rapid increase in the number of refugees since World War II.

“In just seven days, we’ve seen a million people,” he said in a tweet. From Ukraine they have taken refuge in neighboring countries.

UN refugee agency spokesman Joang-ah Gadini-Williamson said the number of refugees had crossed one million by midnight on March 2. Within a week, more than two percent of Ukraine’s population would want to move to another country.

Filippo Grandi provided the latest information on refugees during a second round of attempts to evacuate citizens from two Ukrainian cities, Mariupol and Volnovak.