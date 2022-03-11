World

A. Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missile system: United States

The United States has said North Korea recently tested parts of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB). They called the test a “severe increase in tension.”

Pyongyang said the launches on February 26 and March 4 were aimed at monitoring satellite development. But the Pentagon now says it was a test launch. They claim that these tests were probably carried out before the launch of the full-scale ICMB.

The minimum range of ICMB is five thousand five hundred kilometers. That means they are able to reach the United States. These are designed to carry nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two North Korean tests were “linked to the new intercontinental ballistic missile system.” He claimed that none of the tests showed the scale or capability of ICMB. But these tests have been carried out, to evaluate the new system.

A Pentagon spokesman said in a statement that the United States had “strongly condemned” the move, saying it violated “multiple UN Security Council resolutions” and would “increase tensions and jeopardize regional stability.”

