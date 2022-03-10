A young Ukrainian woman shows the world the devastation of Chernihiv at the risk of her life

Ignoring the fear of Russian bombs, Valeria has been wandering through the collapsed houses, collapsed roads and crumbling bridges for the past few days.

Almost all of the friends and family have left the war-torn city. But he remained. Ukrainian photographer Valeria Shashenok takes refuge in a ground floor bunker in Chernihiv, devastated by a series of missile and bombardment by Russian troops.

Valeria is on the move. And Vladimir Putin has been posting various pictures and videos of the destruction of the forces on the net in a continuous manner. He is talking about the co-citizens who are still living in the city. His camera-captured experience has already spread around the world.