AA Gent goes down 1-0 in Thessaloniki after a deviated free kick, Roef: “We have to rectify this”

AA Gent will have to work hard next week if it wants to remain active on three fronts. The first leg in Thessaloniki became a soft spot for the Buffalos. Very mediocre game, barely created anything and an annoying goal against. The quarterfinals of the Conference League are a distant dream for the time being. The Belgian UEFA coefficient moans along.

Few things made you happy at Toumba Stadium. The Gentenaars started positively, but the pressing disappeared quickly. Especially when Biseswar was able to continue too easily along the back line and the egg became 1-0 after 1-0, Hein’s team dropped further and further. Everything but recovery after the break. On the contrary, PAOK kept coming up and the opener didn’t come out of the blue. Although the Greeks had the necessary portion of luck with a free kick deviated via Kums. Moments before that, Castro-Montes saw his goal disallowed when he reacted well from an offside position to a shot by De Sart that had been blocked by the Greek goalkeeper.

There was hardly any question of a Ghent final offensive. The contribution of Tissoudali, who did not get fit, also offered no solace. Against the number two in the Greek league – PAOK is a street length behind leader Olympiakos – a painful observation for the ambitious Buffalos. And for Belgian football, which threatens to experience an absolute minor European season. Or will there be a stunt in the Ghelamco Arena next week?

Afterwards, Hein Vanhaezebrouck was not pleased with the goal that the Buffalos conceded. “That goal should never fall. Everyone has been notified. When you’re ready for that free kick, just block that ball. Kums knows that too. The ball came from ten yards. I’ve mentioned it several times already. You are not allowed to score an own goal there. You have to hit it full, so the ball is gone.”