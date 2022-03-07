Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan does not want to appear in the film

The children of many Bollywood stars want to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors. However, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is willing to walk a different path in this case. Although Baba is a Bollywood legend, the daughter of Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has no intention of appearing in movies.

According to a report in the Indian media Hindustan Times.

At one point during a Q&A session with fans on social media Instagram recently, one wanted to know about Ira Khan’s plans to join Bollywood. Aamir’s daughter’s clear answer is – I do not want to join the movie.

During this time he answered questions related to mental health problems, future plans and much more.

Although not interested in acting, many people think that Ira Khan is interested in working as a director behind the camera. At least that’s what his previous work says. Ira Khan has already made her directorial debut in the theater. He directed a play called “Media” in which Hazel Kitch, the wife of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, played the lead role.

Junaid Khan, the 56-year-old actor’s son, is ready to set foot in B-Town even though Aamir’s daughter does not want to act. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film “Maharaja”. The movie is currently being shot. It will also feature Shalini Pandey, Sharwari Wagh and Joydeep Ahlawat.