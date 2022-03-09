Aaron Rodgers remains for 71.2 billion

Green Bay – Overseas Professional Football League Aaron Rodgers, the most valuable player in the previous two regular seasons of the NFL, stays with the Green Bay Packers for top gas. The 38-year-old star manager, who has spent his entire career with the Wisconsin team, will extend it for $ 200 million ($ 71.2 billion) for four years. If he signs up, he will be the league’s highest paid player. Rodgers will receive $ 153 million (HUF 54.4 billion) from the contract even if he is injured. Incidentally, the 2022 payroll has so far been led by Patrick Mahomes, a Kansas City Chiefs class, with $ 45 million a year. Rodgers has now jumped that with another $ 5 million.

The club legend, which is preparing for its 18th season, has repeatedly criticized the Packers’ management for its inadequate player policy in recent years. The team, led by Rodgers, was only able to win a championship in 2011, twice in the last three seasons in the main group finals and the previous playoffs in the main group semi-finals.

“I have a very difficult decision to make, I even thought about retiring,” Aaron Rodgers said. “They called the Broncos, I considered moving to Denver very seriously.” At the same time, I don’t forget, and I’m very grateful to the Packers, for being able to run such a nice career at this club. I stay, but there are a few things that need to be done to get the team to where it needs to be.