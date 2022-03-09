According to the head of Mol, there is no fuel supply problem, only logistics

Currently, large companies can only sell fuel to Hungarian gas stations at a huge loss due to the official price. According to Zsolt Hernádi, the head of Mol, this is an unpleasant thing to overcome now. However, there is no supply problem.

“There is no supply problem, only logistics, because due to the official price, for example, many trucks refuel their vehicles in Hungary, so the wells are running out quickly ,” Hernádi said in his program called Straight Talk .

According to the Mol leader, the real problem is more that the war is pushing companies harder not to buy from Russia. There are companies that can do this, but Central European companies are not, he said, then added:

– In natural gas, this exposure is even greater, because it is not possible to make up for it elsewhere, so it would be a problem if the Russians would raise the price, but according to Hernádi, this is not in anyone’s interest.

MOL produces roughly the same amount as before and is able to make up for the lost amount due to the cessation of imports. Maximum temporary fuel shortages can occur until the tanker gets there to refill the well, he stressed.