After Dhakai Jamdani, Alia played the message of Nalen Gur

Alia recently appeared in Kolkata to promote the film 'Gangubai Kathiawari'

Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting the movie “Gangubai Kathiawari”.

And only three days later, Gangubai Kathiawari will release on 25th February. Sanjay Leela Vansali is the director of this movie. Alia, who has toured all over India to promote the film, recently appeared in Kolkata.

Wearing a white jamdani, eye-catching earrings and a white flower on her head, Alia caught everyone’s eye.

In the campaign, Alia said that the character Gangubai is very dear to her, so Alia calls Gangubai a “rockstar”.

However, in the campaign in Kolkata, not only did he wear the traditional Dhakai Jamdani of Bengal, but also the health-conscious Alia ate the message of Kolkata’s popular Nalen Gur.

Even at the time of parting, he gathered his hands and said in Bengali, “My love to all of you. Goodbye Kolkata, ”said Alia.

