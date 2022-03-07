Age is not a problem

Eventually, the fate of Abneet is shattered. After a long wait, he got a chance to prove himself. And the main character of the film is Abneet. However, the only problem is that the protagonist of Abneet’s film is twice his age. However, Abneet Kaur does not see all this as a problem at all. He doesn’t have the slightest headache with age gap.

For some time now, various discussions have been going on around the movie ‘Tiku Wades Sheru’. No more – or why? The producer of this film is actress Kangana Ranaut and the protagonist is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The age difference between Abneet and Nawaz is 26 years. Many questions are being raised about this gap. In a recent interview, Abneet gave appropriate answers to these questions.

The 20-year-old Bollywood actress said, “I never look down on the age gap between male and female actors. I have no problem making romantic scenes with men of any age. Why is there so much talk about this issue. However, in this case, I am getting a lot of positive feedback. This same thing has happened to many pictures before. Kangana mam said at the beginning that it is important for the picture. And I agreed. ‘

Abneet is very popular on social media. At the moment, the number of his followers on Instagram is 29.5 million. According to many, due to this popularity, the humble producer Kangana got a chance in the film.

“I was popular four years ago,” he said. If I got any project with the help of millions of fans, in the end my own talent came in handy. I believe I have talent inside. And with that, I want to build my identity. ‘

Abneet entered the world of glamor when he was only eight years old. She was seen in the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Master’ in 2010. Then he gained popularity in the television world. Abneet has been seen as a cameo in ‘Karib Karib Single’ and ‘Mardani’. However, this newcomer heroine was looking for a good picture. Abneet wanted to act as the main heroine of the film. Finally ‘Tiku Wades Sheru’ brings that opportunity. Sai Kabir is the director of this film produced by Kangana. Earlier, she was the director of Kangna’s ‘Revolver Rani’.