Agora is being bought by Sri Lankan Softologic

Softologic Retail Holdings, a subsidiary of Sri Lanka’s Softologic Holding plc buys Agora, the first supermarket chain in Bangladesh.

However, Softlogic has not released any information on how much money is being spent on this transaction. They said the assimilation process would be completed on the terms of the agreement and subject to the approval of the regulatory body.

The company has more than 11,000 employees in Sri Lanka and Australia, and an annual income of 420 million.

Agora started its journey in 2001 as the first supershop in the country at the initiative of Rahim Afroz Group. Later it was managed by Brammer & Partners Bangladesh.

Of Agora’s 16 outlets, 15 are in Dhaka, one in Chittagong and two in Sylhet.

Two years ago, negotiations to merge Agora with Jamcon Group’s super shop chain Meena Bazar began. However, the matter did not go ahead later.