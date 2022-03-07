Games

Aguero: Breathing seems to stop when you get down to play

The Argentine footballer announced his retirement last December due to a complex heart condition

The 33-year-old striker later announced his retirement in December after suffering from “cardiac arrhythmias”.

Aguero said in an interview with Twitch Stream, according to sports website The Athlete, “If I try to play football now, I will stop breathing. Sometimes I wonder if I can run again like before. ”

“My heart is not working properly anymore,” he said.

Aguero became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 174 goals in 285 Premier League matches at City. He has won five Premier League titles in Etihad. Also, he won an FA Cup and six League Cups.

Aguero joined Barcelona last summer and scored one goal in five appearances for the club. He also helped Argentina win this year’s Copa America and represented the country in the last three World Cups. Before retiring, the star player has scored 41 goals in 101 appearances for the country.

