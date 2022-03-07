Aishwarya showed her ‘look’ in the new movie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is coming up with a new movie after four years, has also revealed how she will look in that movie of Moni Ratnam.

The former Miss World was last seen in the movie ‘Fanny Khan’ in 2016. Then he is coming first in Moni Ratnam’s movie ‘Ponyin Selvan’.

NDTV reported that there was an uproar on social media after Aishwarya posted a new movie announcing the release date of the movie.

Aishwarya shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, “September 30 is the golden age to come on the big screen.”

In the picture, Aishwarya is seen in a red and gold sari.

Many people have shared that picture on Twitter.

One wrote – ‘Goddess’, another said, ‘The queen is back on her throne’. Someone wrote, ‘The real gangster in the case of historical cinema’.

Aishwarya’s new film starring in historical films like ‘Jodha Akbar’ is being made based on Kalki Krishnamurti’s popular historical novel Ponyin Selvan (The Son of Pony).

It has been reported that Aishwarya is playing two roles in the new film. One is called Nandini and the other is called Mandakini Devi.

Last year, Aishwarya shared a poster of the movie on her Instagram account. She said, “The golden age is coming back to life. Moni Ratnam’s ‘Ponyin Selvan’ PS1. ”

Aishwarya is working on this for the fourth time under the direction of Moni Ratnam. He has previously worked in ‘Iruvar’, ‘Guru’ and ‘Ravan’.

Apart from Aishwarya, Vikram, Karti, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi have also acted in ‘Ponyin Selvan’. Oscar winner AR Rahman is in charge of the music of this movie.

Aishwarya will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulab Jamun’, where her husband Abhishek Bachchan is staying.