Alison Van Uytvanck to second round at Indian Wells

In the opening round, Ali defeated Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi (WTA 105) in straight sets: 7-6 (7/3) and 6-4 after 1 hour and 43 minutes. In the next round, a solid confrontation with the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, number twenty in the world and seventeenth seed in the US, awaits.

With Maryna Zanevska (WTA 68) and Elise Mertens (WTA 23), there are still two compatriots on the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open, Kirsten Flipkens (WTA 133) and Greet Minnen (WTA 80) did not make it past the qualifications. Zanevska will face Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk (WTA 54) on Thursday. The winner of the game will compete in the second round against twentieth seed Mertens, who was bye in the opening round.

Later on Thursday in the doubles, Flipkens will face the Indian Sania Mirza in the first round against the Japanese Shuko Aoyama and the Serbian Aleksandra Krunic. On Wednesday, Mertens and her doubles partner Veronika Kudermetova were surprisingly eliminated. In the opening round, they lost to the Japanese tandem Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya in 2 sets: 6-3, 6-3. The party lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The 26-year-old Mertens won the doubles tournament in Indian Wells last year, then alongside the Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei. This year, the Limburg rider already triumphed in Dubai with Kudermetova.