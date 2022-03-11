Allegations of racist remarks against Prince William, controversy

Prince William has been accused of making racist remarks in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. On Thursday, the British Crown Prince visited the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London. “The British usually see conflicts in Africa and Asia,” he said. War and bloodshed are not uncommon in Europe. We are by your side (Ukraine). William’s remarks have sparked accusations of racist remarks against him.

Is war and bloodshed so normal in black countries outside Europe? The question has begun to arise. Netizens are also vocal against the British prince. In protest, Twitter users reminded Prince William of the history of British imperialism and war.

Allegations of racism have surfaced over the Ukraine crisis. Many of the stranded Indian students have complained of racism in Ukraine. Earlier, the prime minister of Bulgaria and Poland had sparked controversy over the issue of granting asylum to refugees. They said, “Ukrainians are not what we mean by refugees. They are intelligent and educated people. ‘ Naturally, such remarks amount to disrespect for refugees outside Europe. This time the British prince also made a similar comment.