Americans move military low-loaders from Zutendaal

Zutendaal -Several military low-loaders were moved late on Thursday evening in Zutendaal. The vehicles come from the American barracks Wevelsmoer in the Leutsestraat and may move to the border with Poland.

About a month ago, the Americans already moved military equipment from their army depot in Zutendaal. The same thing happened in four other American ‘advanced’ army depots in Europe. The equipment went with trailers to Poland, not far from Ukraine.

