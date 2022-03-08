An hour break for prayers, praise to Cummins

Waiting 24 years. Australia is playing in Pakistan after a long time. Ajira will play three Tests, three ODIs and a Twenty20 in this tour. The first test is going on in Rawalpindi. Earlier, the Australian team had practiced in this field.

At that time the sound of Azan was coming from a distant hill. Australian Test captain Pat Cummins was impressed by the sound. In a column he wrote on CodeSports, the Aussie captain expressed his fascination.

The column wrote, ‘The practice time was a great moment. The melody of prayer (azan) floating from a distant hill seemed to be echoing with the soil of Rawalpindi. ‘

Cummins also wrote, “I learned that the first Friday sessions of this series will be two and a half hours long. There will be a one-hour lunch break for prayer. Because it is a holy day of the week. We are learning something here all the time. ‘

After two long decades of last tour in 1996, Australia is playing on Pakistani soil again. Aussie cricketers have a new experience to play after a long time. That’s what Pat Cummins said.

Cummins added: “We want to know everything we don’t know. From a cricketing point of view, we have not played in Pakistan since Mark Taylor became the captain in 1996 and performing in this situation is a big challenge for every player. And from a personal point of view, we want to enjoy every moment of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.