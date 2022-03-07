Ancelotti also wants to blow up PSG

Dapute’s performance against Real Sociedad has captured a big win. Naturally, the confidence of Real Madrid has increased a lot. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to see this match against PSG in the Champions League.

If he can do that, he thinks that there is a good chance to go to the next stage in the best stage of Europe.

Real beat La Liga 4-1 on Saturday night at the Santiago Bernabeu. Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored the remaining two goals in just three minutes in the second half.

“We have played very well from the beginning. The plan was to increase pressure from the front, preventing Real Sociedad from attacking from half of them. The plan has been implemented. ”

“Physical effort was a big deal, we did well. If we play like this on Wednesday, we have a great chance to go to the next level.”

Real are 6 points ahead of Sociedad in the league table. They handled the opponent well throughout the match. The visitors can only take one shot for the goal. Ancelotti said the players understood the importance of the match.

“It was an important match because we had a chance to advance in La Liga. Everyone in the team understood the importance of the match very well. This match has given us hope. ”

“We have to have this initiative, whatever the supporters like. It could be repeated against PSG on Wednesday. ”

After losing the first leg at PSG, Ancelotti said that PSG would have to play in front of 50,000 supporters, not just 11 players at the Bernabeu. The Italian coach reiterated that fans can play a big role.

“After this match, everyone’s confidence in Madrid has increased.”