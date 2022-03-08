Another Russian general killed in fighting: Ukraine

A top Russian military commander has been killed in a battle with Kharkiv, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. However, the veracity of that claim could not be verified.

Russia has not commented. Earlier, Ukraine claimed that it had killed a top Russian military official in a battle.

Vitaly Jerasimov, a major general, was killed in the fighting, according to a statement from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. He was the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Force in Russia’s Central Military District.

The statement added that a number of senior Russian officials had been killed and wounded.

Ukrainian intelligence says Vitaly Jerasimov took part in the second war in Chechnya. He was also involved in the Russian military operation in Syria. He received the medal for taking Crimea back.