Another shooting in Mariupol killed at least 1,207 people, the deputy mayor said

Bombings have resumed in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Russian forces are dropping bombs on the city center and even in residential areas, city officials said.

Russian troops have been besieging the city for several days and attacking it. As a result, there is a crisis of electricity, water and food.

The deputy mayor of Mariupol said he did not know the total number of people killed in the city. However, the latest death toll is 1,206.

“These are just corpses. We have collected them from the streets, “Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC. He said 46 bodies had been given mass graves as it was not possible to visit cemeteries outside the city. The identities of all of them were not found.

Orlov said it was not possible to get people out of the city or bring help to the city. On Wednesday, about 100 people fled in private cars and had to return. At a checkpoint, Russian forces opened fire on a vehicle, but people could not escape.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says there is no food for children in the besieged Mariopole now. Russian troops have been besieging the city for more than a week.

ICRC staff in Mariopol say people are now fighting with each other for food.

ISRC workers have warned that people are already getting sick.