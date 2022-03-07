World

Anti-war protests across Russia, about four and a half thousand detained

Tens of thousands of Russians have been detained in the 11 days since the start of the offensive in Ukraine

A total of 4,300 people have been detained in anti-war protests across Russia in protest of the attack on Ukraine. Of those, 1,600 were detained in the capital, Moscow. 

The BBC quoted the Russian interior minister as saying in a report on Sunday (March 8th). Tens of thousands of Russians have been detained in the 11 days since the attack, the report said. 

Meanwhile, Russian human rights group OVD-Info reported that protesters had been detained in 53 cities across the country. More than 2,500 protesters were detained on Sunday. The group also released the names of those arrested and where they were arrested.

The group said in a statement that “the number of people who have been identified by the police may be much higher. We are only disclosing information about those whom we know for sure and whose names we can reveal.”

According to the United Nations, more than 1.5 million people have been displaced by the war in Ukraine.

