Any 3 fruits will be a companion to get the benefits of skin problems

In this modern busy life, many women do not have time to take care of their skin separately. Or even if you retire, you may not know the right way to take care. Cosmetics on the market or any domestic ingredient – what to do to keep the skin, many do not understand. You know what, the simple solution is hidden! Everyone knows the role of fruits in taking care of the body. However, there are some fruits that are equally beneficial for skin care.

The role of papaya is essential for body care. However, playing papaya or makhale skin is also good. Rich in vitamin A, papaya helps in healing various skin wounds. Rich in Vitamin B and Vitamin C, papaya nourishes skin cells. Removes dark spots on the skin. Its antifungal and antiviral ingredients protect against various infections. Papaya is also anti-inflammatory. Besides eating papaya, you can make a ‘face mask’ with papaya to take care of your skin. The skin will be bright and smooth.

Strawberries rich in vitamin C and various beneficial minerals maintain the elasticity of the skin. Strawberries retain their natural radiance by removing dead skin cells. Its anti-inflammatory ingredients solve various skin problems. Strawberries are also very useful to prevent the impression of age. You can also eat strawberries and use it on the skin as a pack.

Banana

Bananas rich in potassium and fiber maintain the smoothness of the skin. Its antioxidants and vitamin C help prevent acne and collagen production. Banana heals and brightens damaged skin. Banana also provides nutrition to every cell of the skin. To get healthy and radiant skin, you can include banana in your daily diet. If you want butter, you can do that too.