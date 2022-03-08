Apart from Russia, Europe has ‘very few alternatives’ to gas

Tensions are still high over the Russian aggression in Ukraine. As a result, the United States and its allies have imposed countless sanctions on Russia. Moscow has warned that its main gas pipeline to Germany could be shut down. They say the move comes as the West approaches an oil embargo. The Guardian reported this information in a report.

The report says the United States is looking to allies to impose possible sanctions on Russia’s oil over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. However, on Monday (March 6), Germany and the Netherlands rejected the plan. The European Union (EU) gets about 40 percent of its gas and 30 percent of its oil from Russia. And if this supply is disrupted, there is no easy alternative.

“If Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe, prices will rise sharply,” said Marzek-Manser, head of gas research at the Independent Chemical and Energy Market Intelligence (ICIS). However, in my opinion, if this gas supply is cut off, the Russian government will not be able to sell it anywhere else. If Russia were to consider selling gas to China, it would be detrimental to the country’s economy.