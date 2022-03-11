Apple is again the world’s top smartphone seller

Apple again tops the list of global smartphone sales. The iPhone maker has once again risen to this position due to its success in the Chinese market last year.

According to the results of two separate research reports on global smartphone sales in 2021, sales of the iPhone in the Chinese smartphone market were so high last year that the company jumped back to the top of the global list. However, Samsung topped Apple in the last quarter.

Apple has recently published its financial report for the quarter of 2021. However, Tim Cook’s company has not yet made an official announcement about this claim.

In the last three months of 2021, Apple has taken the throne of the top seller in the Chinese smartphone market, according to a recent research report by market researcher ‘Counterpoint Research’. For the first time in six years, the iPhone maker has returned to the position of top smartphone seller in the country.

Apple Corps accounted for 23 percent of China’s smartphone market in the last quarter of 2021, up from 16 percent a year earlier, according to another research firm, Canalys. And with the success of the Chinese market, Apple has regained the position of the top smartphone seller in the world market.