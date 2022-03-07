Arrest warrant against Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is not leaving the controversy behind. For some time he was in discussion because of a picture. This time, Sonakshi, the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, got badly involved in legal trouble.

Sonakshi Sinha was charged with financial fraud. After this allegation, he went to Moradabad and recorded his statement. But since then this star-daughter has disappeared. He will have to appear in court on April 25.

Sonakshi has been accused of cheating in an incident that took place about four years ago. It is learned that he was not present at any event in Delhi. Sonakshi was paid Rs 36 lakh to attend the event, according to the organizers. Promod Sharma, a resident of Katghar police station area in Moradabad, invited the Bollywood star to be the chief guest at their event. But Sonakshi did not go to the event with money. And so the organizers repeatedly pleaded with the star-daughter to return their money.

But Sonakshi did not do that. His manager told him directly that the money would not be returned. So in 2019, the organizers filed an FIR against this Bollywood heroine. He will have to appear in court on April 25 because of this case.

For several days now, a picture with Sonakshi and Salman Khan has been rocking the net world.

In this film, Salman and Sonakshi are seen as a newly married couple. Rumors were circulating that the two stars were secretly married. Sonakshi recently reacted to this photo. He made it clear that it was a fake picture. Sonakshi said in the context of this picture, “You are so stupid that you can’t tell the difference between real and fake picture.”

Sonakshi is about to enter the world of OTT with the web series ‘Fallen’. The series is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. In this series, he will be seen in a very dapute character. Sonakshi is going to play the role of a police officer.