Aryan not involved in drug scandal: Investigative team

Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has gone through a difficult time of five months. For about a month in a drug case he was in jain. Aryan is slowly returning to normal life after releasing on bail. Five months after the incident, the investigating officers of the Bureau of Narcotics Control of India finally said, Aryan is innocent!

Allegedly, Aryan is part of the international drug ring. He involves to the drug business. He took drugs himself. However, the NCB’s special investigation team did not find any evidence about the allegations. This is what NCB sources told several Indian media representatives; Although investigators do not complete this investigation yet. They want a few more months before reaching a final decision.

According to the Hindustan Times, the allegations made by the NCB’s Mumbai unit were baseless, according to the investigating team. The media also reported that the investigation report had recommended Aryan’s complete release. It was also unreasonable to check his private chat. Other than that, there is nothing in that chat that proves that Aryan has any connection with the international drug ring. Thus, it is mandatory to record video during any search in India. Neither Samir nor his team made a video that day. The information that has come out of this investigation raises further questions about Samir Bankheri, the former regional director of the Mumbai division of the NCB.

Samir Bankheri was leading the expedition in that pleasure boat. The NCB official became a ‘hero’ overnight after the arrest of Shah Rukh’s son. And since then the debate has started. Minister Nawab Malik made one allegation after another against Bankher. And in that, Bankhere has to face investigation in his own department.

After releasing on bail, Aryan now tries to keep himself busy. He is working as an assistant to a well-known director of a well-known Bollywood production company. As well as learning the art of drawing.

Besides, Shah Rukh’s son is also busy writing a screenplay for a movie. Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment will produce the film will be . If all goes well, Arian’s series is likely to start shooting this year. Thus Aryan never wanted to come in front of the camera. Because his father. According to the star’s son, when it comes to acting, everyone compares between him and his father. Shah Rukh himself has said this in various interviews. Aryan loves writing and directing more than acting personally.