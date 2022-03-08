News

Asian Clearing Union’s record debt repayment, reserve under pressure

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 18 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Economy Desk: Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have come down to 43 billion (4,400 crore) dollars. The key economic index fell to 10 43.69 billion on Sunday after the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) paid a record import bill of 2.17 billion (6216 million); Which is the lowest in the last one year.
With this reserve as current import costs, it will be possible to meet the import costs of just over five months. But even six months ago, Bangladesh Bank had reserves to meet the import cost of 10 months.

One record after another. Due to the slowdown in imports and rising remittances and export earnings during the epidemic, the reserves crossed the 24 46 billion milestone on August 24, more than ever in the history of Bangladesh.

