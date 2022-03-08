At least 62 killed in Nigeria gun attack

At least 72 people have been killed in Nigeria by gunmen. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police recruiting center in the northwestern KB state.

The group’s chief and a police spokesman confirmed the attack to Reuters. It is the deadliest attack in the state since mid-January.

Usman Sunny, head of the IB’s ‘Yan Sa Kai’ guard group, said his group had planned to carry out an operation against a bandit group in the Sakaba area on Sunday night, but the robbers came to know about it through someone.

He said 72 members of his group were killed in the attack.

Earlier, in early January this year, dozens of gunmen on motorcycles attacked a village in KB and killed more than 50 villagers.