At one point, Shah Rukh sold his own movie tickets

There was a time when even though he was a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan sold his own movie tickets in a Mumbai theater.

When Shah Rukh did this in 1994, he can be called a newcomer in Bollywood.

According to the Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan was sitting in the advance ticket booking window of a Mumbai theater on the opening day of ‘Kavi Haan Kavi Na’. He sold it to the audience with his autograph on the ticket and also got money.

Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Deepak Tijori acted in that movie.

According to the Times of India, Shah Rukh was not the first choice of the filmmaker.

The producers wanted Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as the lead couple for ‘Kavi Ha Kavi Na’. Shah Rukh was supposed to play the second main character.

However, when Aamir and Juhi left the film, Shah Rukh Khan got a chance to play the lead role. Juhi, however, appeared in a special role in the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut three years before the release of ‘Kavi Haan Kavi Na’. Although she started acting in Bollywood with ‘Dil Ashana Hai’, her first released movie is ‘Diwana’. Where he was accompanied by Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharati.

After the release of Diwana in 1982, Shah Rukh found a foothold in Bollywood. Then he did not have to look back.