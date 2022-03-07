At the end of the ‘battle’, little Fatima united India and Pakistan

The stage is for the World Cup. India and Pakistan face off. The fight between these two teams means that the political-diplomatic equation has become one by printing cricket, such a fight in the World Cup means ‘war’.

In the group stage of the Women’s ODI World Cup today, the Indian girls won the battle with bat and ball and lost to Pakistan by 108 runs. However, outside the match, Fatima, the youngest daughter of Pakistan captain Bismah Maruf, captured the minds of the cricketers of both the teams.

Bismah is becoming an example of how to handle both career and motherhood very well. She took leave for the birth of her daughter and returned to international cricket with the World Cup at the end of her maternity leave. Earlier, Bismah last played in international cricket in the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup.