At the end of the ‘battle’, little Fatima united India and Pakistan
The stage is for the World Cup. India and Pakistan face off. The fight between these two teams means that the political-diplomatic equation has become one by printing cricket, such a fight in the World Cup means ‘war’.
In the group stage of the Women’s ODI World Cup today, the Indian girls won the battle with bat and ball and lost to Pakistan by 108 runs. However, outside the match, Fatima, the youngest daughter of Pakistan captain Bismah Maruf, captured the minds of the cricketers of both the teams.
Bismah is becoming an example of how to handle both career and motherhood very well. She took leave for the birth of her daughter and returned to international cricket with the World Cup at the end of her maternity leave. Earlier, Bismah last played in international cricket in the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup.
Pictures of Bismah and his daughter went viral on social media before today’s match at Mount Manganui. After the mask, Bismah was entering the field with the little girl in her lap – the picture that sang the triumph of motherhood and femininity!
Bismah was explaining the feeling of coming on the field with his daughter after the match, ‘A very emotional moment for me. A different feeling. Coming back to the field, playing in the World Cup …. My mom and daughter are here with me, so it’s something very special to me. I want to make the World Cup memorable by doing something special. ‘
However, Bismah explained on the eve of the match on the Indian cricket website CricketBaz that she was facing a lot of physical and financial difficulties to focus on cricket while managing her daughter’s responsibilities. ‘A mother needs a child. The big question for my career is who will have my baby? And when I am in the field, who will take care of my child at that time? ‘- said Bismah.
However, the mother is no less proud to say that it is worthwhile to go to the World Cup with her daughter after suffering so much. Everyone depends a lot. When you are too focused on a task, it puts pressure on you. Being around a baby at that time reduces all your unnecessary stress.
That which is given, it has been seen today during the match and also after the match. What happened after the match is that India-Pakistan is winning the hearts of everyone. After the match, forgetting the competition, the Indian girls came and started quarreling with Bismahar’s daughter.
At first, Indian spinner Ekta Bisht was seen having a good time with little Fatima. Fatima was then in the lap of a staff member who had gone with the Pakistan team. Little Fatima smiled then!
Little Fatima probably enjoyed the time too. He became the jewel in the eyes of the star cricketers of India and Pakistan by waving his hand and smiling.
Later, Indian women cricketers took selfies with Bismah and her daughter. It has also found a special place in the post on the ICC’s Twitter account.